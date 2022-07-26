NYC Mayor Adams flip-flops on migrants flooding city

OAN NEWSROOM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm on the surge of illegal aliens coming to the Big Apple. During a press conference Sunday, Adams warned the city about the massive influx.

One of his campaign priorities was standing up for “undocumented New Yorkers” by making sure NYC remained a “sanctuary city.” He doubled down on that promise by informing residents that right now “this is an all hands on deck” moment.

Adams went on to say residents must all be on board after asking the administration for help last week while calling the migrants a “real burden on New Yorkers.” Border towns are familiar with NYC’s plight as more than 3 million migrants have surged into the country since Joe Biden took office.

Adams pleaded with the White House to provide aid to help accommodate the more than 2,800 people who recently entered the city’s shelter system. The Mayor was quick to blame migrants sent by Texas and Arizona, but also acknowledged federal migrant flights have contributed to the total sum. Adams listed a number of services for migrants he would like to be financed by federal tax dollars.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Arizona’s border town of Yuma, Douglas Nicholls, spoke with One America’s Alicia Summers to share his thoughts on the ongoing crisis.

While Democrats continue to say Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to bus illegal aliens from his state to Washington D.C. is purely political, proponents of the strategy have said it’s acting as intended. It grabs the attention of those who are seemingly blind to the events at the border.