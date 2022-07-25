Trending

NYC Mayor Adams announces student debt relief program for mental health professionals

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden, on July 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a student debt relief program for mental health professionals. During a press conference Sunday, Adams said the Behavioral Health Loan Repayment Program was funded by an anonymous $1 million donation and is designed to help attract and retain healthcare providers.

Under the program, New York City health and hospitals will offer psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed clinical social workers who work three years in the hospital system between $30,000 and $50,000 of debt relief.  Applications for the program begin Monday and run through November 25 and will reopen in January for a second round.

