NYC Mayor Adams announces student debt relief program for mental health professionals

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:02 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a student debt relief program for mental health professionals. During a press conference Sunday, Adams said the Behavioral Health Loan Repayment Program was funded by an anonymous $1 million donation and is designed to help attract and retain healthcare providers.

Learn more about the @NYCHealthSystem Behavioral Health Loan Repayment Program (BH4NYC) at https://t.co/ijsBkIiUon. Applications are now open! https://t.co/3JF0OOQxes — Mayor's Office of Community Mental Health (@MentalHealthNYC) July 25, 2022

Under the program, New York City health and hospitals will offer psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed clinical social workers who work three years in the hospital system between $30,000 and $50,000 of debt relief. Applications for the program begin Monday and run through November 25 and will reopen in January for a second round.

Mayor Eric Adams Makes Health and Education Related Announcement: