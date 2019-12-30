NYC, Jewish community react to stabbing attack: ‘We must come together in unity’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:12 AM PT — Monday, December 30, 2019

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we will not let it stand.”

— Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently responded to the anti-Semitic attack of five orthodox Jews, who were stabbed and wounded over the weekend. On Sunday, de Blasio said the city will be upping security in more neighborhoods by increasing police presence and implementing additional light towers and security cameras.

“And it’s going to take all New Yorkers, not just the NYPD, it’s going to take everyone up here,” stated Dermot Shea, commissioner of the New York Police Department. “And that’s why we’re standing in unity up here to combat this.”

President Trump also condemned the horrific attack, and said “we must all come together” to fight anti-Semitism.

Police searched the home of the suspect, Grafton Thomas, on Sunday as the investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, witnesses who were in the rabbi’s home at the time of the stabbing are recounting the traumatizing event.

“I saw his sword, I was sure he’s gonna kill everyone on the back,” said witness Israel Klaus.

Just a day after the attack, the Jewish community came together, saying they will not let this bring them down and will continue to push forward.

“In spite of what happened last night, it’s just a great opportunity to bring unity and to show everybody that no matter what happens, no matter who tries to destroy us in any way, we will still rise and we will be happy,” stated Batya Linkry, member of the Jewish Community.

Many claim the celebrations are an opportunity to stay hopeful and to strengthen defenses against anti-Semitism.