Trending

NYC IG Report: De Blasio homelessness program left people living in squalor

FILE – A homeless person sleeps under a blanket on a New York sidewalk. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:49 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

New York City’s Inspector General has labeled Mayor Bill de Blasio’s homelessness program a massive failure. On Thursday, the city’s Department of Investigation released a report which found the mayor’s Special One-Time Assistance” program (SOTA) left participants living in squalor

The program was designed to set up homeless individuals with government subsidized housing, but the report found that people were being placed in housing outside the city that frequently had infestations as well as faulty heaters and electrical outlets.

New Jersey’s mayor filed a suit against de Blasio over the program this week, accusing him of “dumping” homeless residents in his city.

“You’re talking about individual instances and I take those seriously and,in fact, a lot of changes have been made to improve that program,” stated the New York mayor. “…you cannot tell someone they cannot live in your city simply because they are poor.”

De Blasio has said he will continue the program in order to address the city’s growing homeless population.

File – Mayor Bill de Blasio is pictured speaking in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

RELATED: NYC Homeless Outreach Plan Faces Backlash

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE