NYC IG Report: De Blasio homelessness program left people living in squalor

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:49 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

New York City’s Inspector General has labeled Mayor Bill de Blasio’s homelessness program a massive failure. On Thursday, the city’s Department of Investigation released a report which found the mayor’s Special One-Time Assistance” program (SOTA) left participants living in squalor

The program was designed to set up homeless individuals with government subsidized housing, but the report found that people were being placed in housing outside the city that frequently had infestations as well as faulty heaters and electrical outlets.

Insect and vermin infestations. An illegal attic apartment with no heat. Apartment temperatures of only 42 degrees. These are some of the conditions DOI found in its review of @NYCHRA’s SOTA program placements outside of NYC. Read DOI’s findings: https://t.co/vbGplxQXVe — NYC DOI (@NYC_DOI) December 5, 2019

New Jersey’s mayor filed a suit against de Blasio over the program this week, accusing him of “dumping” homeless residents in his city.

“You’re talking about individual instances and I take those seriously and,in fact, a lot of changes have been made to improve that program,” stated the New York mayor. “…you cannot tell someone they cannot live in your city simply because they are poor.”

De Blasio has said he will continue the program in order to address the city’s growing homeless population.