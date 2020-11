November 18, 2020

(Reuters) – The economy is now affected more by swings in coronavirus infections than it is by restrictions on certain activities, and a surge in infections could slow growth, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday.

“If COVID spreads rapidly that’s going to hurt the economy,” Williams said during a virtual event organized by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

