NY Fed says Charles Phillips stepping down from board of directors

October 19, 2020

(This Oct. 16 story has been officially corrected. Phillips was incorrectly identified as Infor chairman in the New York Federal Reserve’s original press release. He is the former chairman.)

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced that Charles Phillips, former chairman of Infor Inc, has stepped down from its Board of Directors effective today.

