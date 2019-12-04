NY Fed accepts $70.1 billion overnight repo bids



December 4, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday accepted $70.1 billion in overnight bids from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, a move intended to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

Wednesday’s accepted bids were down from Tuesday’s, which totaled $77.8 billion.

The U.S. overnight repo rate on Wednesday was at 1.59% <USONRP=> before the repo operation, down from Tuesday’s 1.62%.

