Nvidia preparing to abandon acquisition of Arm – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo/File Photo

January 25, 2022

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about $40 bln for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deal has faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.

