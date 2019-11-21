Trending

Nunes: Democrats struggle to make their impeachment case against President Trump

ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., questions former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes is calling out Democrats’ struggles on Thursday after another day of public impeachment hearings. In his opening statement, Rep. Nunes described the Democrats’ narrative as “always changing, depending on the day.”

The congressman went on to say that Democrats have been trying to discredit the president for a long time. Nunes argued the impeachment inquiry is a “show trial” that was designed to “produce a specific story line” against President Trump.

He also said they failed to make a case for impeachment.

“Democrats have tried to solve this dilemma with a simple slogan: ‘he got caught,’” stated Rep. Nunes. “President Trump, we are to believe, was about to do something wrong and getting caught was the only reason he backed down from whatever nefarious thought crime the Democrats are accusing him of almost committing.”

However, Nunes said it’s Democrats who got caught “orchestrating an entire farce” with the whistleblower, which is now the party’s “pitiful legacy.”

