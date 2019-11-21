Nunes: Democrats struggle to make their impeachment case against President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes is calling out Democrats’ struggles on Thursday after another day of public impeachment hearings. In his opening statement, Rep. Nunes described the Democrats’ narrative as “always changing, depending on the day.”

“What exactly are the Democrats impeaching the President for? None of us here really know, because the accusations change by the hour.” –@DevinNunes pic.twitter.com/6ipRxvKefV — GOP (@GOP) November 21, 2019

The congressman went on to say that Democrats have been trying to discredit the president for a long time. Nunes argued the impeachment inquiry is a “show trial” that was designed to “produce a specific story line” against President Trump.

“What you've seen in this room over the past two weeks is a show trial… Like any good show trial, the verdict was decided before the trial ever began.” –@DevinNunes pic.twitter.com/7dMwJKOIjq — GOP (@GOP) November 21, 2019

He also said they failed to make a case for impeachment.

“Democrats have tried to solve this dilemma with a simple slogan: ‘he got caught,’” stated Rep. Nunes. “President Trump, we are to believe, was about to do something wrong and getting caught was the only reason he backed down from whatever nefarious thought crime the Democrats are accusing him of almost committing.”

However, Nunes said it’s Democrats who got caught “orchestrating an entire farce” with the whistleblower, which is now the party’s “pitiful legacy.”