Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 42,288: RKI



Employees in protective clothing do testings for the corona virus at a laboratory in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt Employees in protective clothing do testings for the corona virus at a laboratory in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

March 27, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 and 253 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Cases rose by 5,780 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.

