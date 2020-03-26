Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 36,508: RKI



March 26, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 36,508 and 198 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Cases rose by 4,995 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 50, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Scot W. Stevenson; Editing by Michelle Martin)