Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913: RKI



Members of the aid and welfare organization Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB) train the usage of protection gear at their base in Seligenstadt, Germany, March 30, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke Members of the aid and welfare organization Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB) train the usage of protection gear at their base in Seligenstadt, Germany, March 30, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

March 31, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

Cases rose by 4,615 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)