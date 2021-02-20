Trending

NTSB, FAA investigating United Airlines plane engine failure

In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is scattered in the front yard of a house at near 13th and Elmwood, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. (Broomfield Police Department via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Colorado Police investigated an emergency landing by a commercial plane that was headed towards Honolulu. On Saturday, a Boeing 777 200 left the Denver International Airport, but it was forced to turn around when debris started to fall from the plane into the surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials said the plane experienced a right engine failure shortly after takeoff, but was able to land safely. A little more than 200 passengers were on board, however, no injuries were reported.

Officials worked to locate all of the debris. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: N.J. Federal Judge Who Was Targeted In Home Shooting Says SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor Was Also Targeted

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE