FBI: Pensacola shooting under investigation as terrorist incident

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

On Sunday, the FBI announced they are investigating the Pensacola shooting with the presumption it was an act of terrorism. Officials stated they are investigating Friday’s attack as a terrorist incident in order to deploy more resources and help quickly eliminate potential threats.

They said their main goal is to confirm whether the shooter acted alone and if he was part of a larger network. The bureau has tasked nearly 100 FBI agents in the investigation, who are working hard to find answers as soon as they can.

“While there are many reports circulating regarding the shooter’s motivation and his alleged activities leading to his attack, I can tell you that we are looking very hard at uncovering his motive,” stated FBI Special Agent Rachel Rojas. “I would ask for patience so we can get this right.”

Officials also stated they believe there was only one gunman and that no arrests have been made.

This announcement came after National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien claimed the Pensacola naval base shooting appeared to be a terrorist attack. O’Brien said Friday’s attack looked like it was carried out by an individual who may have been radicalized, either on U.S. soil or abroad.

“To me, it appears to be a terrorist attack,” stated O’Brien. “I don’t want to prejudge the investigation, but it appears that this may be someone who was radicalized, whether it was here or (abroad)…it’s unclear if he’s got any ties to any other organizations.”

O’Brien went on to say the FBI is interrogating other Saudi students from the naval base. He said the investigation remains underway.

These comments came after the U.S. Navy identified the three victims of Friday’s shooting. 19-year-old Mohammed Haitham, 21-year-old Cameron Walters and 23-year-old Joshua Watson were confirmed to be the victims on Saturday.

The sailors were killed after a gunman opened fire inside one of the base’s classrooms on Friday. Navy officials said the tragic event will have a “lasting impact on the installation and the community.”

Related: Officials: Pensacola Shooter Held Mass Shooting ‘Watch Party’ Before Attack