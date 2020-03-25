Now is time to be positive and prepare, says JOC head



Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yasuhiro Yamashita speaks to media during a news conference after the announcement of the games' postponement to 2021, in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yasuhiro Yamashita speaks to media during a news conference after the announcement of the games' postponement to 2021, in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

March 25, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), Yasuhiro Yamashita, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the Games successful after an additional year of preparation, following its delay due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Now is the time to be positive and prepare for the Games now that their prospects have become clear, Yamashita told reporters.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar)