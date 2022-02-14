Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland



FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 14, 2022

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland’s drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday.

The submission is based on data from two key clinical trials in the United States and Mexico as well as in the UK that showed the vaccine was 90% effective against COVID-19.

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine is being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received approvals from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It has also been cleared for use in adults in countries including the UK, New Zealand and Australia. The company last week said its vaccine was about 80% effective in a late-stage trial in adolescents.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)