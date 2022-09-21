Novartis unveils new strategy based on eight multi-billion dollar brands

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis unveiled a new strategy on Thursday based on eight drug brands which it said could generate sales in the range of multiple billions of dollars.

Ahead of an investor event, the Swiss company said the currently in-market brands – Cosentyx, Entresto, Zolgensma, Kisqali, Kesimpta, Leqvio, Pluvicto and Scemblix – each hold multi-billion dollar peak sales potential.

Novartis also said it would focus in future on five areas for investment: cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology medicine – and had “multiple significant in-market and pipeline assets in each of these areas.”

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)