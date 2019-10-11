Norwegian Air raises frequency of some transatlantic flights



October 11, 2019

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian Air <NWC.OL> will raise the number of flights it offers on several of its transatlantic routes due to good demand, the budget carrier said on Friday.

In total, 12 routes between Europe and the United States will see an increase in frequency.

