Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing planes, files legal claim for compensation



FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRY lands in Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRY lands in Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

June 29, 2020

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian Air <NWC.OL> has cancelled orders for 97 Boeing <BA.N> aircraft, including 92 of the 737 MAX and five 787 Dreamliners, the Oslo-based budget carrier said in a statement on Monday.

“Norwegian has in addition filed a legal claim seeking the return of pre-delivery payments related to the aircraft and compensation for the company’s losses related to the grounding of the 737-MAX and engine issues on the 787,” it said.

