Norway to take delivery of Boeing P-8 submarine hunter



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

November 18, 2021

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) – Norway was poised to take delivery on Thursday of the first of five Boeing Co P-8 patrol aircraft, as the NATO ally looks to expand its submarine hunting capabilities in the strategically important High North.

The five P-8A will replace the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s current fleet of six Lockheed Martin Corp’s P-3 Orions and two Dassault Aviation DA-20 Jet Falcons and be operated at Evenes Air Station, inside the Arctic Circle.

“Norway is responsible for large maritime areas in a strategically important part of the world,” Mette Sørfonden, director general of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, said in prepared remarks ahead of the delivery ceremony later on Thursday in Seattle.

“Today’s delivery of our first P-8A is an important milestone in the modernization of Norway’s maritime patrol aircraft capability,” Sørfonden said.

For Boeing, the delivery underscores the importance of its defense business as the U.S. planemaker works to recoup billions of dollars from the overlapping coronavirus and 737 MAX safety crises.

The anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance P-8 is based on Boeing’s 737-800 Next Generation commercial jetliner.

The delivery to Norway marks the 142nd P-8 delivered to customers that have included the U.S. Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Indian Navy and the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, Boeing said.

Deliveries to New Zealand, Korea and Germany will take place in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Boeing said.

The remaining four P-8 for Norway were in “advanced stages of production” and will be delivered in 2022, Boeing said.

As ice caps recede and a broader swath of the Arctic Ocean is more navigable, Norway and other European nations have seen the need to improve sub-hunting and other capabilities to support the NATO mission.

Norway’s defense ministry has been investing in next-generation technologies including the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet. The Norwegians have agreed to purchase 52 of the stealthy jets.

Finland – Norway and Russia’s neighbor – is considering a competition for fighter jets which includes F-35 and Boeing’s EA-18, F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35 as the country modernizes its military.

In June, Germany’s defense ministry said it would purchase five Boeing P-8A for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)