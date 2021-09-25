Trending

Norway announces end of COVID restrictions

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg is hugged by Norway's Minister of Health Bent Hoie during a press conference on the corona Covid-19 situation in Oslo, on September 24, 2021. - Norway OUT (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Norway has eased the majority of its coronavirus restrictions amid low cases throughout the Scandinavian nation. Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced the end of Norway’s coronavirus restrictions on Friday, saying the nation was fully reopen while insisting the pandemic was not yet over.

Norwegians may now go out to restaurants, bars and clubs past midnight, ignore the previously instated six-foot social distancing requirements and legally shake a person’s hands. This comes as more than 70 percent of the Scandinavian country’s citizens are fully vaccinated.

In the meantime, reports said travel restrictions at the nation’s borders will still remain in place and the country will stay in an “increased state of preparedness.” Norway is the second Scandinavian country to end COVID restrictions after Denmark announced their removal on Sept. 10.

