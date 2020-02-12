Northern Irish police charge man with murder of journalist Lyra McKee



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Irish police said on Wednesday they had charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year, a killing that sparked outrage in the British-run province.

The local man was arrested by detectives on Tuesday and taken to Belfast where he was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with professing to be a member of a proscribed organization.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

