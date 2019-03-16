Northern Irish DUP edges toward backing UK PM’s Brexit deal: Spectator magazine



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

March 16, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – The Northern Irish party that is crucial to Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting her twice-defeated Brexit deal through parliament is likely to support it in a third vote next week, the Spectator magazine reported on Saturday.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has 10 lawmakers in parliament, is moving toward backing May’s European Union divorce deal for the first time after receiving a promise that the government would put into law a requirement that there be no divergence between Northern Ireland and Britain, it said.

A cabinet minister involved in the talks with the DUP told the Spectator the chances of the Northern Irish party backing the government’s deal were around 60 percent.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alexander Smith)