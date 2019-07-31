North Korea’s test verified combat effectiveness of new rocket system: KCNA



People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 31, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – Kim Jong Un oversaw the first test firing of a “new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” on Wednesday, North Korean state media reported on Thursday.

The test fire verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system, and Kim predicted “it would be an inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon,” state news agency KCNA said.

The report comes a day after the South Korean military said North Korea fired at least two missiles from its east coast into the sea.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)