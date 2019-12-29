North Korea’s Kim stressed armaments, defense industry at key party meeting



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on December 29, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on December 29, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

December 29, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed foreign affairs, armaments and the defense industry at a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearization talks.

Kim emphasized the need to take “positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation,” KCNA said, adding the meeting was still under way.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney)