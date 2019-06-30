North Korea warns President Trump against continuing to call Kim Jong Un ‘rocket man’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:43 AM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

North Korea is threatening to retaliate against if he continues to provoke Pyongyang. In a statement Thursday, the country’s vice minister of foreign affairs said it would be a “very dangerous challenge” if President Trump continues to refer to Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.”

The vice minister added, the president’s nickname “intentionally amplifies the confrontational mood between the U.S. and North Korea at a critical moment” in bilateral relations. This comes after President Trump referred to Kim Jong Un as “rocket man” Tuesday, during a NATO meeting in London. The president had this to say:

“Likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he? That’s why I call him rocket man. You know my relationship with Kim Jong Un is really good, but that doesn’t mean he won’t abide by the agreement we signed. You have to understand, you have to go look at the first agreement that we signed. It said he will denuclearize. That’s what it said. I hope he lives up to the agreement but we’re going to find out.”

President Trump went on to say the U.S. would not hesitate to use military force against North Korea if needed.