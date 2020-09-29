North Korea tells U.N. it has COVID-19 ‘under safe, stable control’

September 29, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – North Korea now has the coronavirus “under safe and stable control,” North Korea’s U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK … the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control,” said Kim, using the initials of his country’s formal name – the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

