North Korea slams new U.S. sanctions, threatens to block denuclearization efforts

UPDATED 9:02 AM PT — Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea seemed to be cooling, following a year of bilateral meetings, the return of prisoners and a historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. However, recent sanctions may be putting that in jeopardy.

On Sunday, Pyongyang slammed the White House for sanctioning three of its officials for alleged human rights abuses. North Korea is claiming the move is a step backwards, adding, it puts denuclearization in jeopardy.

Little progress has been made on denuclearizing since President Trump met with Kim in June.

Just last month, satellite images of North Korea’s nuclear test sites were released, suggesting the regime is continuing to develop ballistic missiles. This is a direct contradiction of Kim’s promises.

“Chairman Kim and I just signed a joint statement, in which he confirmed his unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” President Trump stated following their meeting.

Now with the status of relations unclear, many are wondering if a second summit between the president and Kim is still on.

President Trump suggested a meeting could take place in early 2019, but this could be delayed or even cancelled if North Korea ends all efforts to denuclearize.

Despite Pyongyang’s threats, the White House remains adamant it will not ease up pressure unless North Korea shows its willing to end its nuclear weapon program and finally restore peace to the Korean Peninsula.

“The sanctions are on. Now, I’d love to take the sanctions off, but they have to be responsive too. It’s a two-way street, but we’re not in any rush.” — President Donald Trump