North Korea has ‘probably’ developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles, U.N. report says



FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an event to confer "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks the signing of the Korean War armistice, in this undated photo released on July 27, 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

August 3, 2020

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear weapons program and several countries assess that it has “probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles,” according to a confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The report by independent experts monitoring U.N. sanctions said that the countries, which they did not identify, believed North Korea’s past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices. Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.

The interim report was submitted to the 15-member U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee on Monday.

