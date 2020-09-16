North-east England to face further COVID-19 restrictions: housing minister



FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

September 16, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Areas of north-east England will be subject to further COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, British housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday, declining to give further details pending an official announcement on Thursday.

Jenrick told ITV’s Peston programme the restrictions would come into force on Friday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Chris Reese)