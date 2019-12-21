North Carolina pastor slams ‘Christianity Today’ as far-left magazine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

A North Carolina pastor is speaking out against the recent editorial in Christianity Today, which criticized President Trump. On Saturday, Pastor Tim Jones slammed the publication as being a well-known liberal and far-left leaning magazine in church circles.

Jones added the magazine has no pulse on the feelings of Evangelical voters like himself.

Jones’ church, the Resurrection Baptist Church, recently made headlines when it displayed messages of support for the president on a sign.

“It was kind of a cheap shot, but in no way do I feel it’s going to affect the conservative vote,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I think you’re going to see more Christians vote in the next election than previously.”

Despite the attention the article has received, Jones claimed it hardly speaks for Evangelical Christians, a group he said still overwhelmingly supports the president.

