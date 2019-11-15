North Carolina passes new congressional maps

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

North Carolina is on the cusp of releasing new congressional maps following months of controversy over how the state’s districts were drawn. A report by The News and Observer said legislators approved the maps in the state senate on Friday, which will be used in the 2020 elections.

NC Senate passes the new Congressional maps. They already passed the House yesterday. Now, we sit and wait to hear about lawsuits challenging them. Democrats all but guaranteed it in House floor speeches yesterday #ncpol #ncga https://t.co/pXBCkPTvGe — Will Doran (@will_doran) November 15, 2019

Last month, a court ordered the legislature to redraw the maps, claiming it showed “extreme partisan gerrymandering.” Experts said districts in the Tar Heel State have been an issue for decades.

“Over the past two decades, the lines have changed,” stated News and Observer writer Will Doran. “Most recently, High Point in the southwestern part of Guilford County, which is one third African American, has been grouped with Randolph County to the south, which is 80 percent White.”

Reports claimed the new districts could stand to benefit Democrats and put at least two Republicans at risk of losing their seats. Despite this, it’s likely the new districts will be challenged in court by Democrats who are looking to secure even more seats in next year’s election.