Nokia cuts full-year profit forecast, announces new strategy

October 29, 2020

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia <NOKIA.HE> cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday even as its quarterly underlying profit met expectations in the company’s first earnings report under new Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia also announced a new strategy under which it will have four business groups: mobile networks, IP and fixed networks, cloud and network services and Nokia technologies, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The company lowered its full-year profit outlook range by 0.02 euros to a midpoint of 0.23 euros per share.

Nokia and its Nordic rival Ericsson <ERICb.ST> have been gaining more customers as more telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks and China’s Huawei is increasingly shunned out by several governments over security concerns.

Nokia, however, suffered a setback in the third quarter when it lost out to Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> on a part of a contract to supply 5G equipment to Verizon <VZ.N>.

Quarterly revenue fell 7% to 5.44 billion euros, below a consensus figure of 6.30 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings were flat year-over-year at 0.05 euros per share, meeting the 0.05 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Tom Hogue, Aditya Soni)