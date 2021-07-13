Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus in Nozay, near Paris, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus in Nozay, near Paris, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 13, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia said on Tuesday it expects to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter.

“Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

The telecom equipment maker, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier projected 2021 net sales of between 20.6 billion euros ($24.43 billion) to 21.8 billion.

($1 = 0.8433 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)