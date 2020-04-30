Nokia first quarter in profit, revenues miss consensus



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

April 30, 2020

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokia Oyj <NOKIA.HE> reported lower-than-expected revenues for the first three months of the year on Thursday, but eked out a small profit, backed by good demand for 5G telecoms equipment.

The Finnish company, battling with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson <ERICb.ST>, is trying to strengthen its 5G slate and looking especially to deployment by U.S. telecom companies for growth.

Nokia reported January-March revenues of 4.9 billion euros ($5.33 billion), missing the 5.1 billion euro consensus figure, according to Refinitiv data.

Nokia generated first quarter underlying profit of 1 cent per share, beating analysts forecast for breakeven, and a loss of 2 cents per share in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Kim Coghill)