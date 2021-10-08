Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: “I’m in shock”



October 8, 2021

OSLO (Reuters) – Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said she in live broadcast by Rappler, says she was stunned by the news.

“I am in shock,” Ressa told a live broadcast by Rappler, the online news website she co-founded.

