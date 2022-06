OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:04 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

Following a hearing with officials from the FDA and NIH regarding the federal response to COVID, medical doctor and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) tells One America News that their is no research showing a significant benefit in terms of lower mortality or hospitalizations for young children who receive vaccines. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

MORE NEWS: Shots Fired At Tysons Corner Mall In Virginia