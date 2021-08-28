No more UK civilian flights to leave Kabul



Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain August 28, 2021. Alastair Grant/ Pool via REUTERS Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain August 28, 2021. Alastair Grant/ Pool via REUTERS

August 28, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – No more British flights purely for civilian evacuees will leave Kabul airport, but flights for British military personnel and a small number of Afghan evacuees will continue, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Broadcaster Sky News said the last British flight purely for civilians had left Kabul airport overnight.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)