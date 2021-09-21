No Iran nuclear deal ministers’ meeting at U.N., says EU’s Borrell



FILE PHOTO: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

September 21, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will not meet with Iran on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this week, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)