No-deal Brexit could prompt BMW to consider moving Mini production out of UK: Sky News



FILE PHOTO: Signage at a BMW Mini dealership is seen in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 5, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – BMW could consider moving Mini production out of Britain in the event of a disorderly Brexit, board member Peter Schwarzenbauer told Sky News on Tuesday.

He added that the company would also not be very happy with a two or three month delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union because the industry has been preparing for a March 29 exit.

“This would be really a huge burden for the Mini brand,” he said of a no-deal Brexit. “If this comes, which is the worst case scenario … we would need to consider what it exactly means for us in the long run. For Mini, this is really a danger.”

Asked if BMW could move Mini production out of Cowley near Oxford, he said “We at least have to consider it.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)