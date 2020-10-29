No. 2 FAA official who ran agency during 737 MAX crisis stepping down



FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Dan Elwell, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) who oversaw the agency during the initial phase of the Boeing 737 MAX <BA.N> crisis, plans to step down, he told Reuters.

Deputy FAA Administrator Elwell, who was acting administrator from January 2018 through August 2019, made the decision in March 2019 to ground the Boeing 737 MAX after the second fatal crash in five months. “It’s looking very, very likely that the MAX is at the end of its travails,” Elwell told Reuters in an interview. “We’re getting to the latter steps.” An FAA spokeswoman said Elwell plans to leave near the end of November.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)