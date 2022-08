OAN Newsroom

National Legal and Policy Center attorney Paul Kamenar is speaking out about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s judgment in approving an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. He points out while serving as chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, Garland approved the dismissal of a 2009 indictment against a member of the radical May 19th communist terror group that bombed US Senate chambers in 1983. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.