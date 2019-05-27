Trending

NK fires back at Bolton’s comments on recent missile tests

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

North Korea condemns National Security Adviser John Bolton, after he said Pyongyang’s recent missile launch potentially violated UN rules.

In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is surrounded by reporters at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo. Bolton called a series of short-range missiles launched by North Korea last month were violations to U.N. Security Council resolutions, stressing the need to keep sanctions in place. Bolton said Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Tokyo the U.S. position on the North’s denuclearization is consistent and that a repeated pattern of failures should be stopped. (Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP)

In a statement by North Korea’s official news agency, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defense and sovereignty.

The official pivoted to blast Bolton’s remarks, calling him “inordinately ignorant” and a “war monger.” Several U.S. Defense officials have warned that those launches in early may could signal Pyongyang may not be ready to fully denuclearize.

However, President Trump has said the launches do not concern him, adding he is still confident in his relationship with Kim Jong-Un.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE