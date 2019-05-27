NK fires back at Bolton’s comments on recent missile tests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

North Korea condemns National Security Adviser John Bolton, after he said Pyongyang’s recent missile launch potentially violated UN rules.

In a statement by North Korea’s official news agency, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defense and sovereignty.

The official pivoted to blast Bolton’s remarks, calling him “inordinately ignorant” and a “war monger.” Several U.S. Defense officials have warned that those launches in early may could signal Pyongyang may not be ready to fully denuclearize.

However, President Trump has said the launches do not concern him, adding he is still confident in his relationship with Kim Jong-Un.