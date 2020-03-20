Nissan’s UK factory closed until further notice over coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

March 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan said on Friday its British car factory would remain closed until further notice over the coronavirus outbreak, having previously said it would be shut until the end of the week.

“This suspension will now continue until further notice,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to assess supply chain disruption and market demand as the situation evolves.”

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)