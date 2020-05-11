Nissan’s China sales grew 1.1% in April as market recovered



May 11, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Nissan Motor <7201.T> said on Monday its April sales in China grew 1.1% from a year earlier to 122,846 vehicles, as the world’s biggest auto market recovered from the coronavirus.

Overall auto sales rose 4.4% in April, data from the country’s biggest auto industry body showed.

