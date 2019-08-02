Nissan wants Renault to reduce its 43.4% stake in company: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Reims, France, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

August 2, 2019

(Reuters) – Top executives at Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> and Renault SA <RENA.PA> are trying to reach a deal to reshape their global alliance, in hopes to revive Renault’s merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FCHA.MI>, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing emails and people briefed on the discussions.

Nissan wants Renault to reduce its 43.4% stake in the Japanese auto company, according to emails reviewed by WSJ.

Nissan, Renault and Fiat Chrysler were not immediately available for a comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)