Nissan Vietnam to close plant due to coronavirus containment measures

April 3, 2020

HANOI (Reuters) – Nissan <7201.T> Vietnam will shut down its plant for two weeks amid a nationwide social distancing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

“Our plant in central province Danang will close from April 5 for 15 days, in line with the government’s order of social distancing,” Nissan Vietnam’s spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)