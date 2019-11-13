Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut



FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

November 13, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares of Nissan Motor <7201.T> slid more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese automaker reported a 70% plunge in quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast to an 11-year low.

Nissan’s bottom line was hit by a strong yen and falling sales and its poor performance highlights the turmoil at the automaker after the ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

