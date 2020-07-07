Nissan secures $7.8 bln billion from creditors since April: filing



FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

July 7, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> has raised $7.8 billion in financing from its creditors since April as it tries to shore up its cash position in the face of falling sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, its latest annual securities report shows.

In a filing to Japanese financial authorities on Monday, the automaker said it has raised a total of 832.6 billion yen ($7.8 billion), including 712.6 billion yen announced in late May to respond to the virus.

($1 = 107.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)