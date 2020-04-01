Nissan says U.S. auto plants will remain closed through late April

FILE PHOTO: Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
April 1, 2020
(Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> said on Wednesday its U.S. auto plants will remain closed through late April to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The Japanese automaker said some business-essential work will continue with enhanced safety measures. Nissan said earlier its first quarter U.S. sales were down 30%.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)